The Macerich Company [MAC] fell -0.44% so far this year. What now?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.99%.

Over the last 12 months, MAC stock rose by 21.78%. The one-year The Macerich Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.94. The average equity rating for MAC stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.39 billion, with 215.29 million shares outstanding and 206.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, MAC stock reached a trading volume of 2872626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.82.

MAC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Macerich Company [MAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Macerich Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.65 and a Gross Margin at +20.56. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.80.

Return on Total Capital for MAC is now 1.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.02. Additionally, MAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Macerich Company [MAC] managed to generate an average of -$102,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

MAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC] Insider Position Details