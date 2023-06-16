The Chemours Company [CC] is 11.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] gained 3.56% on the last trading session, reaching $34.28 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Chemours Details ESG Progress in its Sixth Sustainability Report.

Report showcases Chemours’ progress toward achieving Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals through environmental leadership, sustainable innovation and community investment.

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announced the sixth edition of its annual Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s progress toward meeting its ESG targets through its Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) goals. The report showcases the company’s global commitment and collective determination to responsible manufacturing of essential chemistries and significant—often industry-leading—progress toward its goals.

The Chemours Company represents 149.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.26 billion with the latest information. CC stock price has been found in the range of $32.30 to $34.355.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, CC reached a trading volume of 2765459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Chemours Company [CC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 27.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CC stock

The Chemours Company [CC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, CC shares gained by 23.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.63 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.74, while it was recorded at 32.62 for the last single week of trading, and 30.94 for the last 200 days.

The Chemours Company [CC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.88 and a Gross Margin at +24.07. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.51.

Return on Total Capital for CC is now 16.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chemours Company [CC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 348.87. Additionally, CC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 342.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chemours Company [CC] managed to generate an average of $87,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The Chemours Company [CC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 10.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Chemours Company [CC]