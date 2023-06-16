The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is 5.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] jumped around 0.98 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.61 at the close of the session, up 3.20%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM that CNSI and Kepro are Now ‘Acentra Health’.

Newly merged company combines clinical services, technology solutions, and data analytics to accelerate better health outcomes.

With over six decades of combined experience, CNSI, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, and Kepro, a leading provider of technology-enabled care management, quality oversight, and clinical assessment services, today announced the combined organization has rebranded as Acentra Health. The announcement follows the CNSI-Kepro merger, which was completed in December 2022.

The Carlyle Group Inc. stock is now 5.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CG Stock saw the intraday high of $31.715 and lowest of $30.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.38, which means current price is +25.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 3399435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $36.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 20.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.06 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.82, while it was recorded at 30.61 for the last single week of trading, and 30.32 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -3.59%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]