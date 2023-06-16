The Allstate Corporation [ALL] is -18.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] price plunged by -0.77 percent to reach at -$0.86. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:26 AM that Allstate Announces May 2023 Catastrophe Losses and Implemented Auto Rates.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of May of $885 million or $699 million, after-tax.

May month catastrophe losses include 12 events estimated at $893 million, with approximately 70% of the losses related to two wind and hail events, partially offset by favorable reserve reestimates for prior events. Total catastrophe losses for April and May were $1.68 billion, pre-tax.

A sum of 3257959 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. The Allstate Corporation shares reached a high of $111.89 and dropped to a low of $109.57 until finishing in the latest session at $110.54.

The one-year ALL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.27. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $136.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.26.

ALL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.36, while it was recorded at 111.94 for the last single week of trading, and 124.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Allstate Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.55.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now -11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.54. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of -$24,055 per employee.

ALL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to -5.40%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Insider Position Details