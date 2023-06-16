Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] Stock trading around $10.43 per share: What’s Next?

Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE: SG] loss -4.22% on the last trading session, reaching $10.43 price per share at the time. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that sweetgreen Celebrates 10 Years in Boston With Luke’s Lobster Collaboration.

The sweetgreen x Luke’s Lobster Roll Salad, a Love Letter to the City, Is Now Available for a Limited Time.

Today, sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced its partnership with Luke’s Lobster, the family-owned Maine seafood business founded by third-generation lobsterman Luke Holden. Together, the two sustainably-minded brands are rolling out the Luke’s Lobster Roll Salad exclusively available at sweetgreen’s Boston restaurants, celebrating 10 years since the fast-casual chain entered the market and paying homage to the New England summertime staple.

Sweetgreen Inc. represents 111.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.20 billion with the latest information. SG stock price has been found in the range of $10.345 to $11.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 2817318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for SG stock

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, SG shares gained by 14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.02 for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.88, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.00 and a Gross Margin at +4.85. Sweetgreen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.51.

Return on Total Capital for SG is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.57. Additionally, SG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] managed to generate an average of -$31,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sweetgreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sweetgreen Inc. go to 36.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]