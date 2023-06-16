Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] is -31.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] loss -0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $7.31 price per share at the time.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited represents 707.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.12 billion with the latest information. SBSW stock price has been found in the range of $7.21 to $7.395.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 3024422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $11.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for SBSW stock

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.14, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.06. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.30.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 30.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] managed to generate an average of $217,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited go to -11.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]