Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $2.50

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.91% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.91%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Sharecare wins 32 Digital Health Awards in 2023 competition.

Company secures top spot in seven categories, including Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management for its Enterprise platform.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, SHCR stock dropped by -11.86%. The one-year Sharecare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.39. The average equity rating for SHCR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $626.58 million, with 352.92 million shares outstanding and 317.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, SHCR stock reached a trading volume of 3723165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $3.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

SHCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, SHCR shares gained by 25.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.10 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5452, while it was recorded at 1.6380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9061 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sharecare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.91. Sharecare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.30.

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] Insider Position Details