Scotiabank slashes price target on New Gold Inc. [NGD] – find out why.

New Gold Inc. [AMEX: NGD] closed the trading session at $1.08 on 06/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.07, while the highest price level was $1.10. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Relevant Gold Corp Closes Oversubscribed $3M Non-Brokered Private Placement with Participation from New Gold and Rob McEwen.

Not for dissemination in or into the United States or through U.S. newswires.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.20 percent and weekly performance of -8.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, NGD reached to a volume of 2724959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Gold Inc. [NGD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGD shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for New Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

NGD stock trade performance evaluation

New Gold Inc. [NGD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, NGD shares dropped by -20.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for New Gold Inc. [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2746, while it was recorded at 1.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0532 for the last 200 days.

New Gold Inc. [NGD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc. [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.57 and a Gross Margin at +1.29. New Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.01.

Return on Total Capital for NGD is now -1.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Gold Inc. [NGD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.19. Additionally, NGD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.04.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.New Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Gold Inc. [NGD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc. go to 5.00%.

New Gold Inc. [NGD]: Insider Ownership positions