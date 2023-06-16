Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] moved up 0.34: Why It’s Important

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] closed the trading session at $11.90 on 06/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.765, while the highest price level was $11.90. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sabra Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced its results of operations for the first quarter of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.26 percent and weekly performance of 1.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, SBRA reached to a volume of 2955096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

SBRA stock trade performance evaluation

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.26 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.55.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 4.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.40. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,847,738 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: Insider Ownership positions