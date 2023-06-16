Proterra Inc. [PTRA] is -63.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ: PTRA] traded at a high on 06/15/23, posting a 8.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.38. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Proterra Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Embt as Chief Accounting Officer.

Proterra Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Embt as Chief Accounting Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2808893 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Proterra Inc. stands at 11.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.67%.

The market cap for PTRA stock reached $326.22 million, with 226.41 million shares outstanding and 220.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, PTRA reached a trading volume of 2808893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Proterra Inc. [PTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTRA shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Proterra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proterra Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has PTRA stock performed recently?

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.29. With this latest performance, PTRA shares gained by 14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2312, while it was recorded at 1.2860 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8003 for the last 200 days.

Proterra Inc. [PTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proterra Inc. [PTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.39 and a Gross Margin at -7.75. Proterra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTRA is now -29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Proterra Inc. [PTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.57. Additionally, PTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Proterra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]