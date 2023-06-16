Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is -0.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] price plunged by -2.13 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for Second Quarter 2023.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per common share of beneficial interest, to be paid on July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 (the “Record Date”).

The Board of Trustees also authorized, and the Company has declared, regular quarterly cash dividends on the Company’s preferred shares of beneficial interest as follows, each of which will be paid on July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the Record Date:.

A sum of 2941472 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares reached a high of $13.56 and dropped to a low of $13.14 until finishing in the latest session at $13.33.

The one-year PEB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.62. The average equity rating for PEB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $16.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

PEB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.65 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.08, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.27.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.79. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of -$1,503,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

PEB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Insider Position Details