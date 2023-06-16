Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] Is Currently -0.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] loss -0.03% or -0.01 points to close at $31.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2969714 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Omega Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Recent Developments.

Completed the Transition of 4 Operator Portfolios Year-to-Date.

It opened the trading session at $31.16, the shares rose to $31.285 and dropped to $30.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OHI points out that the company has recorded 6.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, OHI reached to a volume of 2969714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $30.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for OHI stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, OHI shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.39 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.66, while it was recorded at 31.09 for the last single week of trading, and 29.15 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.93 and a Gross Margin at +60.57. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.38.

Return on Total Capital for OHI is now 4.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.08. Additionally, OHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] managed to generate an average of $8,210,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to -9.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]