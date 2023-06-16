NiSource Inc. [NI] Is Currently 0.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.34 at the close of the session, up 0.66%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that NiSource Closes on Bond Offering.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) (“NiSource”) closed today on its issuance of $750 million aggregate principal amount of notes in two series. NiSource issued an additional $300 million of its 5.250% notes due March 30, 2028. The 5-year senior, unsecured notes priced at 100.280% of the incremental principal amount, plus accrued interest from March 24, 2023 (the original issuance date of the initial $750 million of 5.250% notes due 2028) to, but excluding, June 8, 2023, with a coupon rate of 5.250%. The additional notes will accrue interest from and including March 24, 2023 payable semi-annually in arrears on March 30 and September 30 of each year, beginning September 30, 2023. With the incremental principal amount issued today, the aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.250% notes due 2028 is $1.05 billion.

NiSource also issued $450 million of new 10-year notes due June 30, 2033. The 10-year senior, unsecured notes priced at 99.627% of the aggregate principal amount, with a coupon rate of 5.400%. The 10-year notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 30 of each year, beginning December 30, 2023.

NiSource Inc. stock is now -0.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NI Stock saw the intraday high of $27.42 and lowest of $27.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.87, which means current price is +5.48% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 3046558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NiSource Inc. [NI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $31.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has NI stock performed recently?

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.86, while it was recorded at 27.15 for the last single week of trading, and 27.32 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.86. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of $112,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 6.70%.

