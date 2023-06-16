MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] Stock trading around $1.81 per share: What’s Next?

MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE: MPLN] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.81 at the close of the session, up 2.26%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM that MultiPlan Named a Best Workplace in New York.

Elite achievement based on 86% of employee responses that say MultiPlan is a great place to work, scoring the company exceptionally high in categories of justice, caring, and leadership.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology and data-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced that it has been named one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ based on its 2022-2023 Great Place to Work® Certification™ results. New York has been MultiPlan’s headquarters since the company’s founding in 1980.

MultiPlan Corporation stock is now 57.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPLN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.82 and lowest of $1.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.19, which means current price is +196.53% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, MPLN reached a trading volume of 2817586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLN shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has MPLN stock performed recently?

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, MPLN shares gained by 69.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.29 for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1982, while it was recorded at 1.7080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6503 for the last 200 days.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +43.19. MultiPlan Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.06.

Return on Total Capital for MPLN is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 267.09. Additionally, MPLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] managed to generate an average of -$229,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MultiPlan Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MultiPlan Corporation go to 22.80%.

Insider trade positions for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]