Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $4

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.93%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Mereo BioPharma to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for two weeks following the live event.

Over the last 12 months, MREO stock rose by 125.02%. The one-year Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.25. The average equity rating for MREO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $178.73 million, with 124.99 million shares outstanding and 124.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, MREO stock reached a trading volume of 3033830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88.

MREO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, MREO shares gained by 24.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1467, while it was recorded at 1.3380 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9467 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mereo BioPharma Group plc Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.39.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] Insider Position Details