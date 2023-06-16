Maxim Group lifts Cybin Inc. [CYBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.28 during the day while it closed the day at $0.28. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cybin to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Neuropsychiatry Virtual Conference.

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, is pleased to announce that Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Neuropsychiatry Virtual Conference taking place on June 26, 2023.

Mr. Drysdale’s fireside chat will be available on demand beginning on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the event, please click here to access the webcast. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website on the Events & Presentations page.

Cybin Inc. stock has also gained 17.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYBN stock has declined by -29.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.06% and lost -7.44% year-on date.

The market cap for CYBN stock reached $71.48 million, with 188.89 million shares outstanding and 147.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 2868549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

CYBN stock trade performance evaluation

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.02. With this latest performance, CYBN shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3136, while it was recorded at 0.2476 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4369 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -78.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cybin Inc. [CYBN] managed to generate an average of -$1,352,620 per employee.Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: Insider Ownership positions