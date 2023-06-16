Market cap of YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] reaches 10.86B – now what?

YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: YPF] jumped around 0.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.45 at the close of the session, up 7.60%. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM that YPF SA reports.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

YPF Sociedad Anonima stock is now 46.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YPF Stock saw the intraday high of $13.46 and lowest of $12.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.11, which means current price is +58.24% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, YPF reached a trading volume of 3418680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $10.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

How has YPF stock performed recently?

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, YPF shares gained by 24.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.40 for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.59, while it was recorded at 12.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.05 and a Gross Margin at +28.38. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.64.

Return on Total Capital for YPF is now 15.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.54. Additionally, YPF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.YPF Sociedad Anonima’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]