Market cap of OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] reaches 1.29M – now what?

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ: ONCS] price plunged by -49.57 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that OncoSec Announces Closing of $1.33 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the “Company” or “OncoSec”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the patient’s immune system to target cancer cells and eradicate disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 1,408,384 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $0.945 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company also issued in a concurrent private placement unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,408,384 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.82 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 4349703 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 885.69K shares. OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares reached a high of $0.237 and dropped to a low of $0.18 until finishing in the latest session at $0.22.

The average equity rating for ONCS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021.

ONCS Stock Performance Analysis:

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.28. With this latest performance, ONCS shares dropped by -60.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.45 for OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7241, while it was recorded at 0.3860 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0607 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OncoSec Medical Incorporated Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ONCS is now -128.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -127.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.92. Additionally, ONCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] managed to generate an average of -$833,650 per employee.OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] Insider Position Details