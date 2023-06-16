Market cap of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] reaches 8.88M – now what?

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [NASDAQ: JFBR] jumped around 0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.09 at the close of the session, up 42.97%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Jeffs’ Brands: SciSparc Nutraceuticals was Granted an Exclusive License for the Sales of CannAmide™ on the Amazon Marketplace in Canada.

CannAmide™ is an immediate unique palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) oral formulation for the reduction of chronic pain and inflammation. CannAmide™ is currently available in tablet form, with each dose containing a 400mg active pharmaceutical ingredient. It has been designated a product license issuance from the Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) from Health Canada, for sale as a supplement within the nutraceuticals market. PEA is a cannabinoid mimetic lipid molecule found throughout the body, including the central nervous system. Similar to cannabinoids, PEA has been shown to have neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-convulsant properties.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stock is now -6.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JFBR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.24 and lowest of $0.7645 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.30, which means current price is +57.95% above from all time high which was touched on 03/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, JFBR reached a trading volume of 5488183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has JFBR stock performed recently?

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.31. With this latest performance, JFBR shares gained by 44.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.81 for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8413, while it was recorded at 0.8298 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1411 for the last 200 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.01 and a Gross Margin at +3.67. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.96.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 17.20.

Insider trade positions for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd [JFBR]