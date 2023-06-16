Market cap of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] reaches 37.58B – now what?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] price plunged by -2.01 percent to reach at -$2.88. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM that The St. Joe Company Announces the Opening of the 107-Suite Home2 Suites by Hilton Santa Rosa Beach, the Third of Five New Hotel Openings Planned in the First Half Of 2023.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) and Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announce the opening of the 107-suite Home2 Suites by Hilton Santa Rosa Beach. The hotel is located at 100 W. Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, just north of US Highway 98 and in close proximity to the iconic Scenic Highway 30A corridor, Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, and the area’s pristine white-sand beaches.

A sum of 2970880 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.64M shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $142.15 and dropped to a low of $138.66 until finishing in the latest session at $140.67.

The one-year HLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.24. The average equity rating for HLT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $156.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.76, while it was recorded at 142.34 for the last single week of trading, and 136.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.77 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.24.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 23.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.59. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $7,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 28.84%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Insider Position Details