Market cap of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] reaches 128.66M – now what?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAT] gained 16.53% or 0.2 points to close at $1.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4895839 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CBAK Received Order From Viessmann Group for EUR116.5 Million of Lithium-Ion Batteries for 2024.

Total orders from Viessmann in 2022 and 2023 have reached EUR176.1 million.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy,” or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced that the Company has received an order worth EUR116.5 million (approximately USD124.5 million) of lithium-ion batteries from the Viessmann Group (“Viessmann”), a leading European provider of heating, cooling, and renewable energy systems, for 2024.

It opened the trading session at $1.26, the shares rose to $1.44 and dropped to $1.2201, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CBAT points out that the company has recorded 15.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -90.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 166.68K shares, CBAT reached to a volume of 4895839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBAT in the course of the last twelve months was 53.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CBAT stock

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.63. With this latest performance, CBAT shares gained by 82.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.50 for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9127, while it was recorded at 1.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0733 for the last 200 days.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.06 and a Gross Margin at +7.28. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]