Market cap of Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] reaches 3.67M – now what?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.40%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blue Star Foods Signs $1 Million Supply Agreement with Bloomin’ Brands.

Supplying Pasteurized Crab Meat for its Outback Steakhouse.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BSFC stock dropped by -94.94%. The one-year Blue Star Foods Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.0. The average equity rating for BSFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.67 million, with 33.78 million shares outstanding and 32.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, BSFC stock reached a trading volume of 3061972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BSFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.40. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -35.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.23 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1106, while it was recorded at 0.0749 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4586 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Star Foods Corp. Fundamentals:

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] Insider Position Details