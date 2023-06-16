Market Analysts see Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gaining to $204. Time to buy?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.01%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM that RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE DEBUTS IN CHINA WITH A RESORT IN JIUZHAIGOU, PART OF THE COUNTRY’S MAGICAL “VALLEY OF NINE VILLAGES”.

Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in Southwestern China, offers guests rare experiences and an immersive connection to the landscapes, culture, and traditions of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Jiuzhaigou Valley.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the latest resort in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio, was unveiled today in Jiuzhaigou, a valley on the edges of the Qinghai-Tibet plateau in China’s Southwestern Sichuan province. The region is an area of exceptional natural beauty with spectacular alpine mountains soaring above a fairyland of forests, lakes, and waterfalls, and has been inscribed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site and World Biosphere Reserve. In this spellbinding setting, Rissai Valley — its name a transliteration of the Tibetan word for “village” — is an intimate luxury hideaway that offers guests rare insights and immersive connections with the natural surroundings and culture of traditional Tibetan village life.

Over the last 12 months, MAR stock rose by 16.07%. The one-year Marriott International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.31. The average equity rating for MAR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.68 billion, with 309.60 million shares outstanding and 256.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, MAR stock reached a trading volume of 3525794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $188.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 392.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.24, while it was recorded at 179.90 for the last single week of trading, and 162.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marriott International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72 and a Gross Margin at +21.01. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 28.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 237.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,972.54. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,833.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of $6,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to 15.90%.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Insider Position Details