Market Analysts see Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] gained 3.74% or 3.26 points to close at $90.34 with a heavy trading volume of 3345476 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM that Live Nation Venues Lead Industry with New All-In Pricing to Make Ticketing More Transparent for Consumers.

Live Nation will begin providing a new all-in pricing experience for concerts at the venues and festivals the company operates across the United States starting this September.

Live Nation has been advocating for all-in pricing to become law for many years, and joined a forum at the White House today hosted by President Biden to discuss this and other reforms that would benefit artists and consumers. With all-in pricing, fans can see upfront the full ticket price, including fees. Fans typically know tickets will include service fees, but seeing the total cost from the start makes buying tickets easier and consistent with other retail shopping experiences.

It opened the trading session at $87.29, the shares rose to $90.58 and dropped to $87.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYV points out that the company has recorded 21.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, LYV reached to a volume of 3345476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $98.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for LYV stock

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.76 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.24, while it was recorded at 86.85 for the last single week of trading, and 75.67 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.20 and a Gross Margin at +23.34. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.89.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now 8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of $11,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

