Market Analysts see Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CRVS] loss -25.67% on the last trading session, reaching $2.49 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Presents New CPI-818 Interim Data at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma.

Figure 1: Waterfall Plot for Patients in the 200 mg Dose Cohort of the CPI-818 Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial for T Cell Lymphoma.

Data supported CPI-818’s novel immunotherapy mechanism of action and its potential to provide a platform approach to a broad range of solid and hematological cancers.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 46.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $125.05 million with the latest information. CRVS stock price has been found in the range of $2.24 to $3.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 908.95K shares, CRVS reached a trading volume of 5457531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRVS shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for CRVS stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.49. With this latest performance, CRVS shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 222.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.09, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.15 for the last 200 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]