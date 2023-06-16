Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is -2.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.25%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Report Second-Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2023.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss 2023 second-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC’s website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPC’s website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Over the last 12 months, MPC stock rose by 10.87%. The one-year Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.66. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.05 billion, with 444.00 million shares outstanding and 423.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, MPC stock reached a trading volume of 3234917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $143.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.25, while it was recorded at 112.67 for the last single week of trading, and 116.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.70. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $811,011 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details