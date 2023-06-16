Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] stock Downgrade by R. F. Lafferty analyst, price target now $1

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.56%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Lordstown Motors Corp. Announces Reverse Stock Split.

The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company’s stockholders at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held on May 22, 2023, with the final ratio determined by the Company’s board of directors. The Company has filed an amendment to its Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to effect the Reverse Stock Split as of the Effective Time.

Over the last 12 months, RIDE stock dropped by -82.78%. The one-year Lordstown Motors Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.47. The average equity rating for RIDE stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.09 million, with 15.94 million shares outstanding and 13.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 440.10K shares, RIDE stock reached a trading volume of 4027811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $7.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 167.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.09.

RIDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.56. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.54, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 17.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lordstown Motors Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -142224.23 and a Gross Margin at -15375.77. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145569.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.50.

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

RIDE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIDE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lordstown Motors Corp. go to -13.88%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Insider Position Details