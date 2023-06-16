Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] moved up 31.16: Why It’s Important

Leju Holdings Limited [NYSE: LEJU] gained 31.16% or 0.91 points to close at $3.83 with a heavy trading volume of 8505566 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM that Leju Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Leju Holdings Limited (“Leju” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 18, 2023. The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.leju.com.

Leju will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations department, Leju Holdings Limited, Level G, Building G, No.8 Dongfeng South Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China, 100016.

It opened the trading session at $3.61, the shares rose to $4.27 and dropped to $3.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LEJU points out that the company has recorded 132.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -271.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 403.04K shares, LEJU reached to a volume of 8505566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Leju Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leju Holdings Limited is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEJU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.88.

Trading performance analysis for LEJU stock

Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 113.37. With this latest performance, LEJU shares gained by 77.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEJU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.77 for Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 1.62 for the last 200 days.

Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.08. Leju Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.45.

Leju Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]