JP Morgan lifts Wipro Limited [WIT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wipro Limited [NYSE: WIT] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.70 at the close of the session, down -0.21%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 9:07 AM that Wipro Opens New 5G Def-i Innovation Center in Austin, Texas.

Wipro’s first testing facility in the U.S., the Center will offer clients advanced 5G testing capabilities as well as mission-critical support.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the opening of its new 5G Def-i Innovation Center (“the Center”) in Austin, Texas, underscoring the company’s commitment to helping clients realize the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services.

Wipro Limited stock is now 0.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WIT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.71 and lowest of $4.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.68, which means current price is +8.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, WIT reached a trading volume of 3204709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wipro Limited [WIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 4.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Wipro Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wipro Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has WIT stock performed recently?

Wipro Limited [WIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, WIT shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Wipro Limited [WIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wipro Limited [WIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +28.67. Wipro Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.07.

Wipro Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Wipro Limited [WIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Limited go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Wipro Limited [WIT]