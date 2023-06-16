Janney slashes price target on Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] – find out why.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SMMT] traded at a high on 06/15/23, posting a 2.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.00. The company report on June 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Promising Data for Investigational Innovative Bispecific Ivonescimab Featured at ASCO 2023.

Data Supporting Summit’s Planned Phase III Trial for First-line Metastatic Squamous NSCLC Patients on Display.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Phase II ORR of 67% with a mDOR of 15 months in 1L SQ-NSCLC Patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2771171 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Summit Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.83%.

The market cap for SMMT stock reached $1.47 billion, with 378.16 million shares outstanding and 114.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, SMMT reached a trading volume of 2771171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]?

Janney have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2934.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has SMMT stock performed recently?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, SMMT shares gained by 29.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.15 for Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6900, while it was recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0000 for the last 200 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8330.93. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6127.56.

Return on Total Capital for SMMT is now -89.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, SMMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] managed to generate an average of -$650,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Insider trade positions for Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]