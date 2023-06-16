Jabil Inc. [JBL] Revenue clocked in at $35.13 billion, up 53.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Jabil Inc. [NYSE: JBL] surged by $4.95 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $105.58 during the day while it closed the day at $104.64. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:45 AM that Jabil Posts Third Quarter Results.

Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Jabil Inc. stock has also gained 11.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBL stock has inclined by 33.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.62% and gained 53.43% year-on date.

The market cap for JBL stock reached $13.82 billion, with 133.60 million shares outstanding and 130.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, JBL reached a trading volume of 2659439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jabil Inc. [JBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBL shares is $92.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Jabil Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jabil Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

JBL stock trade performance evaluation

Jabil Inc. [JBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, JBL shares gained by 29.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.10 for Jabil Inc. [JBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.77, while it was recorded at 99.22 for the last single week of trading, and 74.60 for the last 200 days.

Jabil Inc. [JBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jabil Inc. [JBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.26 and a Gross Margin at +7.80. Jabil Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.98.

Return on Total Capital for JBL is now 23.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jabil Inc. [JBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.14. Additionally, JBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jabil Inc. [JBL] managed to generate an average of $3,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.84.Jabil Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jabil Inc. [JBL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jabil Inc. go to 11.10%.

Jabil Inc. [JBL]: Insider Ownership positions