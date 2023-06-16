Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] moved up 2.99: Why It’s Important

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] closed the trading session at $5.16 on 06/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.00, while the highest price level was $5.215. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM that The Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved Hudbay’s Plan of Arrangement with Copper Mountain.

The Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature. The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Hudbay common shares to be issued in connection with the Transaction, and the requisite regulatory approval for the Transaction under the Competition Act (Canada) has been obtained. Additionally, the shareholders of both Hudbay and Copper Mountain have approved the applicable resolutions to give effect to the Transaction. It is currently anticipated that the effective date of the Transaction will occur on or about June 20, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.78 percent and weekly performance of 8.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, HBM reached to a volume of 4826341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $7.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HBM stock trade performance evaluation

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.86. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.62 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.85 and a Gross Margin at +16.18. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.22. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Insider Ownership positions