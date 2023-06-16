HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] Is Currently 3.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HashiCorp Inc. [NASDAQ: HCP] traded at a high on 06/15/23, posting a 3.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.90. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM that New HashiCorp Boundary offering delivers identity-driven, modern privileged access management.

HashiCorp extends security portfolio with Boundary Enterprise, Boundary session recording, and HCP Vault Secrets.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3135805 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HashiCorp Inc. stands at 7.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.38%.

The market cap for HCP stock reached $5.55 billion, with 190.81 million shares outstanding and 87.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, HCP reached a trading volume of 3135805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCP shares is $32.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for HashiCorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HashiCorp Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.95.

How has HCP stock performed recently?

HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.98. With this latest performance, HCP shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.91, while it was recorded at 28.35 for the last single week of trading, and 29.48 for the last 200 days.

HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.47 and a Gross Margin at +80.16. HashiCorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.64.

Return on Total Capital for HCP is now -23.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.28. Additionally, HCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.HashiCorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]