Gambling.com Group Limited [GAMB] moved down -12.55: Why It’s Important

Gambling.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: GAMB] loss -12.55% on the last trading session, reaching $9.62 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 11:45 PM that Gambling.com Group Limited Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders.

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering of 4,250,000 of its ordinary shares by Edison Partners IX, LP, Mark Blandford and Gerard J. Hall (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”) at a public offering price of $9.25 per ordinary share. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 637,500 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering consists entirely of the Company’s ordinary shares to be sold by the Selling Shareholders and will not change the number of the Company’s shares that are outstanding. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders. The offering is expected to close on June 20, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities, BTIG and Craig-Hallum are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

Gambling.com Group Limited represents 36.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $344.40 million with the latest information. GAMB stock price has been found in the range of $9.30 to $9.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.83K shares, GAMB reached a trading volume of 2690192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gambling.com Group Limited [GAMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAMB shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Gambling.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gambling.com Group Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for GAMB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for GAMB stock

Gambling.com Group Limited [GAMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.50. With this latest performance, GAMB shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.93 for Gambling.com Group Limited [GAMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 10.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

Gambling.com Group Limited [GAMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gambling.com Group Limited [GAMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.34 and a Gross Margin at +87.04. Gambling.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08.

Gambling.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gambling.com Group Limited [GAMB]