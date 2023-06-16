For Yext Inc. [YEXT], Analyst sees a rise to $12.80. What next?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.17%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Yext Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Revenue of $99.5 Million, Increased 1% Year-over-Year or 2% on a Constant Currency Basis.

Net Loss Per Share of $0.00 or Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, Basic, of $0.09.

Over the last 12 months, YEXT stock rose by 149.35%. The one-year Yext Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.17. The average equity rating for YEXT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.77 billion, with 123.27 million shares outstanding and 109.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, YEXT stock reached a trading volume of 3758790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $10.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 83.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

YEXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Yext Inc. [YEXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 76.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.84 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.13, while it was recorded at 13.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yext Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.17 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.45.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -21.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.71. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$54,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Yext Inc. [YEXT] Insider Position Details