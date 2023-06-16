For Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO], Analyst sees a drop to $9. What next?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.13 during the day while it closed the day at $9.97. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023.

Returns Additional Capital to Stockholders Through Incremental Share Repurchases and DividendsRefinances Only 2023 Debt Maturity.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock has also loss -7.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHO stock has inclined by 3.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.68% and gained 3.21% year-on date.

The market cap for SHO stock reached $2.08 billion, with 207.03 million shares outstanding and 206.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 3824317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $10.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

SHO stock trade performance evaluation

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.34. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.54 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of $2,179,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Insider Ownership positions