For PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 11:32 AM that Tillman Digital Cities Announces Connectivity Partnership with Penn Entertainment, Inc.

The partnership extends nationally with Penn Entertainment. TDC’s solution leverages the SOLiD ALLIANCE 5G Distributed Antenna System (DAS) platform to provide advanced cellular voice and data services for patrons. Additionally, the neutral host network infrastructure will support all mobile network operators as well as FirstNet, the national public safety network. The initial deployments are now live at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas and Argosy Riverside Casino in Riverside, Missouri.

A sum of 3140483 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.58M shares. PENN Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $26.19 and dropped to a low of $25.80 until finishing in the latest session at $25.84.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.87. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $37.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.06, while it was recorded at 26.31 for the last single week of trading, and 30.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PENN Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. PENN Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.81. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of $10,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.PENN Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PENN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc. go to 8.79%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details