For D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [NASDAQ: HEPS] jumped around 0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.51 at the close of the session, up 16.15%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Hepsiburada Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Restatement of financial information: Pursuant to the International Accounting Standard 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies (“IAS 29”), the financial statements of entities whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy must be adjusted for the effects of changes in a general price index. Turkish companies reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), including the Company, have been required to apply IAS 29 to their financial statements for periods ended on and after June 30, 2022.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock is now 128.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HEPS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.5799 and lowest of $1.3023 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.43, which means current price is +120.25% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 660.25K shares, HEPS reached a trading volume of 3344369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEPS shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has HEPS stock performed recently?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.53. With this latest performance, HEPS shares gained by 45.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.42 for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0543, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9273 for the last 200 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. go to -13.40%.

Insider trade positions for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]