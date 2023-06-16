Elastic N.V. [ESTC] Is Currently -0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $70.00 during the day while it closed the day at $69.46. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Total Economic Impact™ Study Reveals 293% Three-Year ROI for Organizations Using Elasticsearch for Search Applications.

Independent Study Finds Elastic Customers Realize $16 Million in Benefits, Including Increased Revenue Growth, Profitability and Employee Productivity, Data Scalability and Resilience, and Developer Productivity.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Elastic®, The Total Economic Impact of Elasticsearch.

Elastic N.V. stock has also gained 1.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESTC stock has inclined by 23.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.62% and gained 34.87% year-on date.

The market cap for ESTC stock reached $6.55 billion, with 96.05 million shares outstanding and 78.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, ESTC reached a trading volume of 3150346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elastic N.V. [ESTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $76.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Elastic N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31.

ESTC stock trade performance evaluation

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, ESTC shares gained by 14.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.65, while it was recorded at 70.49 for the last single week of trading, and 61.89 for the last 200 days.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elastic N.V. [ESTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.02 and a Gross Margin at +71.79. Elastic N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.95.

Elastic N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC]: Insider Ownership positions