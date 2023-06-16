EHang Holdings Limited [EH] Revenue clocked in at $8.50 million, up 78.90% YTD: What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] gained 9.49% or 1.33 points to close at $15.35 with a heavy trading volume of 2680813 shares. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM that EHang Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

– Total Revenues Up 41.6% Quarter-over-Quarter- Continued High Quarterly Gross Margin of 60%+- EH216-S Type Certification’s Compliance Tests in Final Phase Completed More Than 90%- Notable Growth of Customer Orders & Deliveries in China- US$10 Million Strategic Investment by Qingdao West Coast New Area Closed- Japan’s First Passenger-Carrying Autonomous eVTOL Flight Demonstration.

It opened the trading session at $13.88, the shares rose to $16.4985 and dropped to $13.6551, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EH points out that the company has recorded 58.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -362.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 608.03K shares, EH reached to a volume of 2680813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $5.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 109.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.94.

Trading performance analysis for EH stock

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.66. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 36.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.84 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 13.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -699.61 and a Gross Margin at +42.36. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -740.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.79.

EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at EHang Holdings Limited [EH]