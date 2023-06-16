DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Revenue clocked in at $7.16 billion, up 46.99% YTD: What’s Next?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] price surged by 0.36 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DoorDash Launches Summer of DashPass, Offering Thousands of Savings, VIP Experiences, and Exclusive Drops for the Biggest Savings Event Yet.





A sum of 2714819 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.54M shares. DoorDash Inc. shares reached a high of $73.08 and dropped to a low of $70.69 until finishing in the latest session at $71.76.

The one-year DASH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.27. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $77.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 63.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.53 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.89, while it was recorded at 72.11 for the last single week of trading, and 57.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.61 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.57. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] managed to generate an average of -$81,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

DASH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DASH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoorDash Inc. go to 56.00%.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Insider Position Details