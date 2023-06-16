Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell -5.98% so far this year. What now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] closed the trading session at $126.66 on 06/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $126.27, while the highest price level was $129.58. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Letter to Stockholders Issued by Diamondback Energy, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.98 percent and weekly performance of -5.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, FANG reached to a volume of 2954318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $171.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

FANG stock trade performance evaluation

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.68, while it was recorded at 129.10 for the last single week of trading, and 139.13 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.63 and a Gross Margin at +70.29. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.05.

Return on Total Capital for FANG is now 30.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.50. Additionally, FANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] managed to generate an average of $4,469,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to -0.73%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: Insider Ownership positions