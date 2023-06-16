D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain 29.47% so far this year. What now?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] traded at a high on 06/15/23, posting a 1.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $115.41. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2023 Third Quarter Earnings on July 20, 2023.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, July 20, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 945128. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 48543. The teleconference replay will be available through July 27, 2023. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through November 15, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3362082 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of D.R. Horton Inc. stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for DHI stock reached $39.11 billion, with 342.10 million shares outstanding and 302.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 3362082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $123.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39.

How has DHI stock performed recently?

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.65, while it was recorded at 114.97 for the last single week of trading, and 90.83 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.02 and a Gross Margin at +31.37. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 33.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.53. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $442,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.

Earnings analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -7.40%.

Insider trade positions for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]