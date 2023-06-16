Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell -2.53% so far this year. What now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] jumped around 1.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $76.80 at the close of the session, up 1.83%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable on August 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 21, 2023. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock is now -2.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CL Stock saw the intraday high of $76.82 and lowest of $75.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.81, which means current price is +8.29% above from all time high which was touched on 05/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 3942912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $84.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 136.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.58, while it was recorded at 75.80 for the last single week of trading, and 75.55 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,311.97. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,278.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $52,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.99%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]