CISO Global Inc. [CISO] fell -92.64% so far this year. What now?

CISO Global Inc. [NASDAQ: CISO] price surged by 5.45 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:37 AM that CISO Global and Ransomware Pioneer Halcyon Join Forces.

New alliance showcases strengths of each; CISO Global with its security and compliance services and Halcyon with its first-of-its-kind platform designed specifically to defeat ransomware .

CISO Global, (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leading cybersecurity and compliance provider, and Halcyon, the world’s first cyber resilience platform, have joined forces to better enable enterprises to ward off ransomware and extortion attacks. Both companies will now offer each other’s services to deliver integrated offerings designed from day-one to defeat ransomware and address other pressing cybersecurity concerns, such as malware and phishing.

A sum of 3107886 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. CISO Global Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2153 and dropped to a low of $0.1787 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The one-year CISO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.0. The average equity rating for CISO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CISO Global Inc. [CISO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CISO shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CISO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CISO Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CISO Global Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CISO Stock Performance Analysis:

CISO Global Inc. [CISO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, CISO shares dropped by -37.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for CISO Global Inc. [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2263, while it was recorded at 0.1851 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6397 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CISO Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CISO Global Inc. [CISO] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.19 and a Gross Margin at +5.85. CISO Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.51.

CISO Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

