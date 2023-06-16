China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] fell -84.78% so far this year. What now?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] closed the trading session at $0.54 on 06/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5001, while the highest price level was $0.63. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (Nasdaq: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, “During the past fiscal year, we continued to provide high-quality services and products to our customers despite the challenging and uncertain market environment. I would like to thank our entire team for their collective efforts and dedication. In the new fiscal year, we are focusing on implementing strategic expansion initiatives to drive our growth including optimizing distribution channels, attracting new customers and enhancing our brand recognition. To further complement our expansion, the continued innovation of our business model and digital transformation remains at the forefront of our business. In addition, we expect to improve our operational efficiency and manage our costs effectively. We remain dedicated to our commitment to creating value for our customers by enriching our product portfolio and providing healthcare services to meet their evolving demand. We believe our concrete advantages in offering diversified product selections, delivering additional value to customers and extending sales network are powerful catalysts for a formidable presence in the healthcare market in the future. We are confident that Jo-Jo Drugstores will keep making a positive impact in China’s healthcare market and the communities we serve. We are looking forward to another fruitful fiscal year and we will keep making efforts in generating more value for our shareholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -84.78 percent and weekly performance of -27.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -91.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -87.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, CJJD reached to a volume of 7104942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

CJJD stock trade performance evaluation

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.27. With this latest performance, CJJD shares dropped by -22.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.20 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3422, while it was recorded at 0.6926 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7353 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.55 and a Gross Margin at +22.21. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.94.

Return on Total Capital for CJJD is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.09. Additionally, CJJD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] managed to generate an average of -$3,261 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: Insider Ownership positions