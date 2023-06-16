Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] – find out why.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] loss -5.81% on the last trading session, reaching $2.27 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 6:26 AM that XFOR: Initiating Coverage of X4 Pharmaceuticals; Investing on More Than Just a WHIM….

By David Bautz, PhD.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 145.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $265.05 million with the latest information. XFOR stock price has been found in the range of $2.13 to $2.3947.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, XFOR reached a trading volume of 4499828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for XFOR stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 28.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 1.36 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]