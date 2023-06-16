Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] Is Currently 5.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: CSIQ] price surged by 5.83 percent to reach at $2.18.

A sum of 2856142 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.15M shares. Canadian Solar Inc. shares reached a high of $39.96 and dropped to a low of $36.7339 until finishing in the latest session at $39.55.

The one-year CSIQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.16. The average equity rating for CSIQ stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $54.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Solar Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.92.

CSIQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.90, while it was recorded at 37.85 for the last single week of trading, and 37.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Solar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +16.91. Canadian Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.92.

Canadian Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CSIQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc. go to 12.00%.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] Insider Position Details