Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] is -25.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. stock is now -25.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTE Stock saw the intraday high of $3.40 and lowest of $3.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.35, which means current price is +10.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, BTE reached a trading volume of 3430469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTE shares is $5.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BTE stock performed recently?

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, BTE shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.97 and a Gross Margin at +44.38. Baytex Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.78.

Return on Total Capital for BTE is now 25.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.93. Additionally, BTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] managed to generate an average of $3,854,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Baytex Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baytex Energy Corp. go to 18.20%.

Insider trade positions for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]