Azenta Inc. [AZTA] Is Currently 2.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Azenta Inc. [NASDAQ: AZTA] gained 2.32% or 1.05 points to close at $46.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3478739 shares. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 10:24 AM that Vazyme Signs Global Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Azenta.

Vazyme (688105.SH), China’s leading biotechnology company, has officially signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with Azenta Life Sciences (“Azenta”, Nasdaq: AZTA), which will promote to establish “one-stop” service process for both companies in the fields of next-generation sequencing, automated library preparation, raw material supply, experimental consumables, sample storage and more.

Dr. Nie Junwei, General Manager of Life Science Division, Vazyme, and Mr. George Ge, General Manager of Azenta China, witnessed by Dr. Cao Lin, Chairman and Founder of Vazyme, and Mr. Stephen S. Schwartz, Global President and CEO of Azenta, signed the agreement on behalf of both parties.

It opened the trading session at $44.60, the shares rose to $46.405 and dropped to $44.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZTA points out that the company has recorded -22.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, AZTA reached to a volume of 3478739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Azenta Inc. [AZTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZTA shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Azenta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azenta Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.00.

Trading performance analysis for AZTA stock

Azenta Inc. [AZTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, AZTA shares gained by 16.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.43, while it was recorded at 45.82 for the last single week of trading, and 48.43 for the last 200 days.

Azenta Inc. [AZTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azenta Inc. [AZTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.32 and a Gross Margin at +41.52. Azenta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.03.

Return on Total Capital for AZTA is now -0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Azenta Inc. [AZTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.68. Additionally, AZTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azenta Inc. [AZTA] managed to generate an average of -$3,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Azenta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Azenta Inc. [AZTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Azenta Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Azenta Inc. [AZTA]